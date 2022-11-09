WATCH – King Charles is egged as he visits Yorkshire

BREAKING NEWS: UK nurses have voted to strike for the first time in 106 years Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 November 2022 • 18:40

Image: Linda Boutique Hotel

King Charles has been egged during a visit to Yorkshire.

The incident which happened on Wednesday, November 9 resulted in an Extinction Rebellion activist being detained.

The activist names as 23-year-old Patrick Thelwell accused the King and his family of presiding over the country whilst they grew rich from slavery. 

