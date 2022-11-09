WATCH – King Charles is egged as he visits Yorkshire

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 November 2022 • 18:40
Image: Linda Boutique Hotel
The incident which happened on Wednesday, November 9 resulted in an Extinction Rebellion activist being detained.
📹"Este país se construyó sobre la sangre de los esclavos". Carlos III y Camila son recibidos con huevos en su visita a Yorkshire
El hombre que les ha atacado, que ha sido identificado como un activista británico, ha sido detenidohttps://t.co/pHvuU8UkO6pic.twitter.com/7JUDvDJizN
— La Vanguardia (@LaVanguardia) November 9, 2022
The activist names as 23-year-old Patrick Thelwell accused the King and his family of presiding over the country whilst they grew rich from slavery.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
