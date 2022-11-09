WATCH – King Charles is egged as he visits Yorkshire

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 November 2022 • 18:40

Image: Linda Boutique Hotel

King Charles has been egged during a visit to Yorkshire.

The incident which happened on Wednesday, November 9 resulted in an Extinction Rebellion activist being detained.

📹"Este país se construyó sobre la sangre de los esclavos". Carlos III y Camila son recibidos con huevos en su visita a Yorkshire El hombre que les ha atacado, que ha sido identificado como un activista británico, ha sido detenidohttps://t.co/pHvuU8UkO6pic.twitter.com/7JUDvDJizN — La Vanguardia (@LaVanguardia) November 9, 2022

The activist names as 23-year-old Patrick Thelwell accused the King and his family of presiding over the country whilst they grew rich from slavery.

