By Chris King • 09 November 2022 • 4:18

Image of Volodymyr Zelenskyy the Ukrainian President. Credit: Telegram Volodymyr Zelenskyy

After his government seized the assets of five major national enterprises, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been accused of trying to become the richest oligarch in Ukraine.

Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the movement ‘We are together with Russia’, told the TASS news agency on Tuesday, November 8, that he believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is on a mission to become the most important oligarch in the country.

He based this accusation on yesterday’s move by the Kyiv government to seize the assets of five large enterprises. This was achieved after a law was passed allowing prominent businessmen’s assets to be ‘nationalised’.

Rogov drew attention to the fact that Zelensky is now doing what no president of Ukraine could afford. “But this is generally logical, since the food supply is declining, and the appetites of spiders in the bank are only growing”.

He continued: “Zelensky has already believed in himself and sees that everything is written off to him, and the West approves of any of his actions, so he decided to become the main oligarch in the post-Ukrainian space, taking the assets of other oligarchs”.

“So far, Rinat Akhmetov and Viktor Pinchuk remain untouchable for a number of reasons”, the head of the movement added.

According to Rogov, Zelenskyy: “does not just drown the fat of relatively weakened oligarchs like the president of the Motor Sich enterprise, Vyacheslav Boguslaev, who plays practically no political role, but also Igor Kolomoisky, Gennady Bogolyubov, Konstantin Zhevago, and Konstantin Grigorishin”.

“I remind you that Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov are still under US sanctions. Therefore, Ukrtatnafta and Ukrnafta are easier to take away”, he pointed out.

“56% of the shares of the Motor Sich enterprise were sold to Chinese investors by Boguslaev himself. But since the deal was blocked, and Boguslaev is now arrested, you can simply squeeze out these 56 per cent of the shares, which are worth billions of dollars”, suggested Rogov.

In his opinion, enterprises will fulfil the contracts concluded with them, but Zelenskyy and his entourage will earn. “Although this is called nationalisation, in fact, managers are being appointed according to Zelenskyy’s quota, who will earn money for a person who calls himself the President of Ukraine”, Rogov concluded.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Commission for Securities and Stock Markets of Ukraine published a resolution on its website on the forced alienation of the shares of Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, Motor Sich, AvtoKrAZ, and Zaporizhtransformator into state ownership.

Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine said that strategic Ukrainian enterprises such as Ukrnafta and Motor Sich were transferred to the control of the country’s defence ministry.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.