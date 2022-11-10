Arrival of Matt Hancock creates instant tension in ‘I’m A Celebrity’ camp

By Chris King • 10 November 2022 • 2:44

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' lineup 2022.. Credit: ITV

An instant tension was noticeable in the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ camp as soon as the former Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrived.

Wednesday, November 9, was the third day in the jungle camp for this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestants. What had been a relatively calm mood suddenly turned to one of obvious tension when two new campmates arrived, one of whom was the former Health Secretary, Matt Hancock.

The politician arrived accompanied by comedian Seann Walsh. They had both been given special tasks to carry out to win luxury items for four campmates. Unknown to the others, Matt and Sean were Snake Rock’s ‘undercover moles’.

Earlier on they had tackled the Beastly Burrows challenge where they had to enter a series of underground tunnels in the pitch dark and search. There were 11 stars hidden along the way, with each one representing a meal for camp. After suffering the usual barrage of slime and bugs, the pair exited with six stars.

Making their way into Snake Rock via secret ‘mole’ tunnels, the first of three missions was to steal somebody’s hat and gillet and bring them back to mole headquarters. They also had to call Chris Moyles ‘Greg’ on three occasions, and one of them had to convince campmates that they were a bird twitcher.

Their arrival caused a definite change in the mood. Most of the contestants were visibly stunned when they realised who the new arrival was. Matt was instantly hit with questions about why he had entered the jungle, and he made his best effort to explain.

“Politicians are known, and me in particular, for like being very…in a very sort of strict way of being. Which is just not actually how we are. I’m more human than that”, responded the clearly nervous 44-year-old.

Sitting later with Mike Tindall, Boy George. and Sue Cleaver, the latter remarked, “He sticks out like a sore thumb”. Mike Tindall replied: “When he opened his mouth when he was asked why did he come here, all I heard was bulls***, bulls***, bulls***”, while Chris Moyles asked: “Shouldn’t he be at work?”.

Boy George was far from impressed with the new situation, telling Scarlette Douglas: “You know, at the beginning of the pandemic my mum was in hospital. I wasn’t allowed to see her. I thought she was going to die”

“I was tweeting Greenwich hospital going, ‘Please look after my mum’. I used my name, I was like ‘Please look after my mum’. And they did, she was fine. I feel like, I don’t want to be sitting here like I’m having fun with him”, he confided.

Letting off steam later in the Bush Telegraph, the Culture Club singer was not happy. He admitted that he did not feel comfortable since Matt walked in and that he felt as though he didn’t want to stay.

Matt and Seann completed their mission successfully and were rewarded back at ‘Mole HQ’ with cherry bake wells and a flask of tea.

When Ant and Dec entered the clearing to announce who the public had voted for to face ‘Tentacles of Terror’, it was probably not a huge surprise to anybody that it would be Matt Hancock.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.