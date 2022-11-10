By Chris King • 10 November 2022 • 21:36

Emirates flight EK209 appears to have been diverted and is heading back in the direction of Athens airport more than two hours into its journey to New York amid reports of a suspicious passenger on board.

It was been reported this evening, Thursday, November 10, that after more than two hours into its journey to New York, Emirates flight EK209 appeared to have turned around and was heading back to its point of origin of Athens International Airport.

There are no official statements about the flight yet but it was widely speculated that the Boeing 777 was diverted after the pilot was informed of a tip from US intelligence about a suspicious passenger being on board the aircraft.

Reuters news agency reported a police source informing them of a security alert being received by the Greek authorities from the US intelligence services just after 8pm GMT. The aircraft was allegedly escorted back to the airport at Eleftherios Venizelos by two fighter jets.

Emirates flight EK209 has turned around well over 2 hours into its flight to New York from Athens — Flight Emergency (@FlightEmergency) November 10, 2022

🚨#BREAKING: This #Athens to New York Flight was diverted followingly a reported tip by #US intelligence about a suspicious person on-board, it's returning to Athens while avoiding land. pic.twitter.com/9DIMDCPmme — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) November 10, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

