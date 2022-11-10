By Chris King • 10 November 2022 • 21:58

Belgian cop stabbed to death in suspected terror attack in Brussels

In a suspected terror attack in the city of Brussels, a Belgian police officer was stabbed to death.

In a suspected terror attack, a Belgian police officer was stabbed to death this evening, Thursday, November 10, in the city of Brussels. According to local officials, as reported by Sky News, the incident occurred near Gare du Nord train station in the capital city at around 6:15pm CET.

Two cops were targeted by the assailant according to a spokesperson for the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office who spoke with the Associated Press. The judicial official described the incident as having “a suspicion of a terror attack”. Local media outlets reported that the attacker had been shot in the legs and abdomen by another police patrol.

The assailant reportedly fatally stabbed one cop in the neck, while the second officer was hospitalised. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo tweeted: “Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens. Today’s drama demonstrates this once again”.

He added: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased officer. My sincere hope is that his hospitalised colleague will be well”.

Nos policiers risquent leur vie au quotidien pour assurer la sécurité de nos citoyens. Le drame d'aujourd'hui le démontre, une fois de plus. Mes pensées vont à la famille et aux amis de l'officier décédé. Mon espoir sincère est que son collègue hospitalisé se portera bien. — Alexander De Croo 🇧🇪🇪🇺 (@alexanderdecroo) November 10, 2022

🚨#UPDATE: In Brussels (Belgium) 2 police officers were stabbed this evening (7pm CET), one officer has died. suspect shot death by police. Probably terror attack, people heard them screaming allah Akbar – (@verbrugge_B) — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) November 10, 2022

