BREAKING UPDATE: FTX onboarding suspended after Binance backs out of rescue

ACCORDING to the FTX website on Thursday, November 10, all onboarding of new clients has been suspended, 12 hours after Binance backs out of its planned rescue of the crypto exchange.

UPDATE 12.11 pm (November 10) – Following the news that Binance would not be going through with its rescue of the FTX Cryptocurrency Exchange, onboarded at FTX has been suspended.

On the website, a message read: “FTX is currently unable to process withdrawals. We strongly advise against depositing.

“All onboarding of new clients has been suspended until further notice.”

ORIGINAL 10.21 pm (November 9) – Big news in the cryptocurrency world on Wednesday, November 9 as Binance backs out of its planned rescue of FTX – a move which leaves the crypto exchange on the brink of collapse.

Binance will not be going through with its rescue of the FTX Cryptocurrency Exchange, the blockchain ecosystem said.

“As a result of corporate due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations, we have decided that we will not pursue the potential acquisition of FTX.com,” it said.

“In the beginning, our hope was to be able to support FTX’s customers to provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help.”

It added: “Every time a major player in an industry fails, retail consumers will suffer. We have seen over the last several years that the crypto ecosystem is becoming more resilient and we believe in time that outliers that misuse user funds will be weeded out by the free market.

“As regulatory frameworks are developed and as the industry continues to evolve toward greater decentralisation, the ecosystem will grow stronger.”

People reacted to the news on social media.

“Wow. It’s actually over 🙁 Sorry to everyone who’s affected,” one person wrote.

Wow. It's actually over 🙁 Sorry to everyone who's affected. https://t.co/ALggLAmP3o — Byzantine General (@ByzGeneral) November 9, 2022

Another person wrote: “Hard to overstate what a bad moment this is for the crypto industry. Absolutely no silver lining here. Bitcoin down 20% in a couple of days. 3rd biggest exchange gone.”

Hard to overstate what a bad moment this is for the crypto industry. Absolutely no silver lining here. Bitcoin down 20% in a couple of days days. 3rd biggest exchange gone. https://t.co/diU8enMd6P — kadhim (＾ｰ^)ノ (@kadhim) November 9, 2022

While another said: “Worst case scenario for FTX customers appears to be confirmed 😔”

Worst case scenario for FTX customers appears to be confirmed 😔 https://t.co/tdathnnOvo — Alistair Milne (@alistairmilne) November 9, 2022

“Seemed like it was coming. Incredibly sad for those users affected. I can’t imagine your feelings right now. The ramifications of this event push the industry back several steps and it will be a long time before confidence is anyway restored. A different world will emerge…” another Twitter user wrote.

They added: “I hope this is one with benefits although the negatives of this outcome are huge. Existing crypto users will leave the space. Investment will fall. Retail will stay away. Regulations will be painful. It’s going to be nasty.”

I hope this is one with benefits although the negatives of this outcome are huge. Existing crypto users will leave the space. Investment will fall. Retail will stay away. Regulations will be painful. It’s going to be nasty. — Cold Blooded Shiller (@ColdBloodShill) November 9, 2022

