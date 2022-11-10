By Vickie Scullard • 10 November 2022 • 19:54

Brexit-supporting boss says lack of EU workers 'crippling UK economy'. Credit: cesarvr/Shutterstock.com.

A PROMINENT Brexit supporter has stated that the lack of overseas workers, such as those from the EU, is “crippling the UK economy”.

Lord Wolfson, the boss of high street retailer Next, is urging the UK government to allow more foreign workers into the UK so that it relieves labour shortages.

The Brexit-backing businessman said the UK’s current immigration policy was preventing the growth of the economy.

He has said that companies should pay a 10 per cent tax on foreign workers’ salaries so that businesses were encouraged to hore from the UK in the first instance.

He adds that we must take a “different approach” to migration that is “economically productive”.

Lord Wolfson, a Conservative peer, told BBC News: “We have got people queuing up to come to this country to pick crops that are rotting in fields, to work in warehouses that otherwise wouldn’t be operable, and we’re not letting them in.

“And we have to take a different approach to economically productive migration.”

However, a government spokesperson said that the UK is seeing “record lows” of unemployment, with visas and schemes available for those who want to work in health and social care, or on farms.

“Unemployment is at record lows and it’s vital we continue to bring in excellent key workers the UK needs, including thousands of NHS doctors and nurses through the Health and Care Visa and the Seasonal Workers scheme which brings in the workforce our farmers and growers need,” a government spokesperson said.

