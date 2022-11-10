Burning love: Costa del Sol community comes together for local heroes at The Harbour, Marbella

By Sally Underwood • 10 November 2022 • 13:45

Burning love: Costa del Sol community comes together to celebrate local heroes at The Harbour, Marbella. Image: Lisa Burgess

ON Friday, November 4, hundreds came out from across the Costa del Sol to honour the work of the local emergency services at an amazing display of local community spirit at The Harbour in Marbella.

Hosted by owners Marc and Penny Quinlan and organised by Lisa Burgess, the sparkling event saw 155 people enjoy a night of food, fun, and awards to mark the extraordinary work of the police, fire services and Red Cross.

Heads of the Policia Local, Guardia Civil, Policia Nacional, fire brigades and Red Cross from Estepona to Fuengirola were in attendance to receive their glass plaques and appreciate an evening of complimentary food and drink from The Harbour to thank them for their contributions to the community.

Marc Quinlan told the Euro Weekly News: “We wanted to host this to say thank you to the local services for all their work throughout the year. No one can appreciate them enough.

“They are definitely undervalued. I was in a situation a few years ago when my house in Marbella was on fire and they came within minutes.

“We should all be doing more locally to help them, especially during quiet times for businesses.”

The restaurant owner added: “This is our second year doing this and we will be doing it every year. Next November we’ll be looking for 120 sponsored prizes from local businesses to be able to give everyone a welcome bag.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.