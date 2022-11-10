Cantoria (Almeria) multinational Cosentinto makes big savings on its power bills

By Linda Hall • 10 November 2022 • 14:08

SOLAR ENERGY: Francisco Martinez-Cosentino and Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco inaugurate the factory’s new power plant Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

THE Cantoria-based Cosentino marble works uses electricity from its own €14 million solar power plant.

The 37,000 solar panels, Spain’s largest own-consumption installation, cover an area of more than 32 hectares located in Fines, Partaloa and Cantoria.

On November 8, company president, Francisco Martinez-Cosentino and Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco, who heads the Junta’s Sustainability, Environment and Blue Economy department, switched on the plant which will cut Cosentino’s current electricity bill by 20 per cent.

Cosentino has also received Algerian gas via the Medgaz pipeline for more than five years, another deliberate move to cut down on carbon emissions. Meanwhile, the multinational’s latest project will process already-treated urban wastewater from Fines, Olula and Macael for the factory. The project is expected to generate 600,000 cubic metres of water each year, avoiding the need to use subterranean water.

Cosentino, which has an annual turnover of more than €1 billion, has now embarked on the second phase of the project and will install solar panels on the roofs of its seven factories.

Scheduled to be ready by the end of 2023, the 27,000 panels will cost an additional €10 million, increasing Cosentino’s self-sufficiency to 30 per cent.

At the same time, the company has set aside 15 hectares of land adjoining the new plant, which has been earmarked for a project to protect native flora and fauna.

