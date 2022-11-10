Costa de Almeria brand triumphs at World Travel Market in London

By Linda Hall • 10 November 2022 • 12:09

LONDON VISIT: Fernando Gimenez at the World Travel Market in London Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

THE Costa de Almeria brand won over both visitors and sector professionals at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

“London has confirmed the recovery of our international tourism,” declared Fernando Gimenez, who heads the Tourism department at the Diputacion provincial council.

Together with Madrid’s FITUR and the ITB held in Berlin, the WTM is one of tourism’s Big Three trade fairs and Almeria was present at the Turismo Andaluz stand, located in a prime location in the European sector.

The Almeria province had a crowded diary with appointments to meet more than 50 representatives from airlines, tour operators, travel agencies, online websites as well as television channels.

Underlining the good sensations received at the WTM, the Tourism chief revealed that TUI UK had passed on the news that, thanks to its agreement with the Diputacion, the company’s 2022 figures were an improvement on 2019’s.

“This year, TUI UK brought more than 13,000 passengers from Birmingham and Manchester on direct flights, more than before the pandemic,” Gimenez said.

“Apart from the contacts that we made, with a very favourable outlook for our objectives, our tourism figures speak for themselves,” Gimenez said after the Costa de Almeria contingent returned home.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.