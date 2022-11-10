By Matthew Roscoe • 10 November 2022 • 12:47

BREAKING: Rumours suggest England's Italy-based players will miss out on World Cup squad. Image: Dokshin Vlad/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to reports from several top sports journalists in the UK, two of England’s Italy-based players will miss out on the Qatar World Cup squad.

Two England players based in Italy are set to miss out on this year’s World Cup in Qatar squad, according to early reports.

Roma’s Tammy Abraham and AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori are both reportedly set to miss out on Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad.

The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel tweeted: “Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) and Fikayo Tomori both miss out.”

Marc Guehi and Fikayo Tomori both miss out. https://t.co/MiSlfB87rH — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) November 10, 2022

He later tweeted: “Tammy Abraham not included.”

Tammy Abraham not included. https://t.co/MiSlfB87rH — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) November 10, 2022

People reacted to the news that Abraham’s may not be included.

“Good,” one person wrote.

While another person said: “Hope ur wrong.”

Further rumours suggest that Brentford’s Ivan Toney and West Ham’s Jarod Bowen are also set to miss their chance to play in their first World Cup.

With several England players, as well as players from other countries, set to miss the action in Qatar due to injury, the tournament has come under heavy criticism.

Former England player and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher called FIFA “corrupt” for awarding the World Cup to Qatar as injuries to big-name players continued to mount up before the big winter tournament.

Speaking on America’s CBS Sports Golazo show earlier this month, the former England defender said that moving the traditional summer tournament to winter was “absolutely disgusting”.

He said: “I think it’s an absolute disgrace that the World Cup is in the position it’s in, for lots of reasons. It was corrupt that Qatar were given the World Cup, we knew that at the time.

“They campaigned on having it in the summer, it is impossible there to have a World Cup in the summer with the temperature, it gets moved to the situation where it is now in the middle of the season.

“Players who spend their whole lives dreaming of playing in a World Cup and now could be [out injured] – as we’ve seen with Son and players all around the world. “[Raphael] Varane was crying coming off the pitch at Stamford Bridge. That’s how close we are to a World Cup. “An injury, a 10-day or two-week injury, is going to keep players out of a World Cup and it should not be happening. And it all started with FIFA giving Qatar the World Cup and then moving it. I think it’s absolutely disgusting.”

This is a developing news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.