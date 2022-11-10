By Euro Weekly News Media • 10 November 2022 • 12:00
Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions – Issue 1949
Image - Mykola Komarovskyy/Shutterstock
In reply to Susan Farrell Hannah’s complaint about German nudists on the beaches in Mallorca, firstly, the Spanish Constitution permits public nudity, virtually anywhere, as long is there is no sexual activity or deliberate provocation to cause offence…
I am also concerned about your comment relating to “Germans” / “MEN & WOMEN” being naked in front of children… Interesting to note that Germany has a low sex crime rate and most of those are carried out by foreigners. Also, 70% of USA sex crime prisoners admit that they were raised in a family environment where they were taught that the human body was something to be ashamed of and that nudity was immoral. Perhaps we should learn from these facts that we need to re-educate ourselves and our children respecting other nation’s more mature attitude towards nudity and stop trying to connect it to sex / immorality.
Patrick Walker.
Not only do I concur with A. Fowles’ comments in EW No. 1947, but I wonder why you allow the likes of Mr Lee to write such absurd right-wing clap trap in support of the British Conservative Party, without any other dissenting views to be published regularly as a balance.
Charles Markuss
Why has our attitudes changed so much. It doesn’t seem like we are capable to take responsibility for our actions anymore. There is a reason or excuse for everything, why can´t the politicians or celebrities just take ownership, if they screw up, as we all do, just put your hands up and say I was wrong or it was my fault, I just think that some people need to get a backbone.
S Cole
