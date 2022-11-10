By Vickie Scullard • 10 November 2022 • 12:46

Exact days of UK snowfall predicted as 'polar blast' brings plummeting temperatures. Credit: Jevanto Productions/Shutterstock.com.

AN expert has predicted the exact days that the UK can expect snowfall as temperatures plummet into November.

After a balmy October heatwave – the hottest on record thanks to the African plume which bought temperatures as high as 23C in some places – the second half of November is likely to feel like a bit of a shock as wintery showers loom.

British Weather Services’ senior meteorologist Jim Dale has predicted the days he believes that snow will arrive – and it could be within a matter of days

A chilly “polar blast” from Greenland and Iceland will increase the possibility of the white stuff making an appearance as Britain moves towards winter, reports the Mirror.

Temperatures are likely to see a drop by November 15, and by November 21 the south of England will see a cold snap, with Mr Dale predicting that the country will at the very least see a dusting of snow.

Snow showers are predicted to hit the top half of England overnight on November 20 with 2cm of snow expected near Newcastle, and 1cm for towns between Manchester and Birmingham.

Light showers are also likely to hit rural and higher land in North Wales, with predictions that the overnight dusting will not melt until at least November 22.

Mr Dale revealed the key days to look out for: “There will be some limited snow in the north west highlands by November 17 in the northern Pennines. It will be just a dusting for now, but a growing threat for Scotland on November 19 and 20.

“It will be colder for all, though, within that period.”

