By Victoria Scott • 10 November 2022 • 8:17

Fact or Fiction. Image - Monster Ztudio

SOCIAL MEDIA and even the comments section of the Euro Weekly News website appear to be full of observations concerning the reasons for the unexpected and often unexplained death of people young and old around the world.

The general opinion expressed by those who bother to comment is that all of those who died were victims of the vaccines introduced by the various governments around the world and some people go further and suggest that this is part of a global conspiracy to hoodwink the public and manipulate them for some, as yet unexplained long-term end.

This seems to be a popular trend with the inference that the major pharmaceutical firms were in cahoots with governments to ensure that their profits were greatly inflated to the detriment of individuals at large.

Moving on, there is a groundswell of opinion that there was no serious illness caused by coronavirus and that if the governments hadn’t over reacted the majority of those who caught whatever the virus might have been would found their anti-bodies fighting it off.

Looking back to before the pandemic it seems that although unexplained deaths were taking place, there was less inclination by the media at large to report the fact except locally and the fact that for example a 10-year-old in Belgium had died unexpectedly whilst playing soccer it was unlikely that it would have been mentioned in the media outside of Belgium.

Nowadays however any unexplained death especially of a young person or someone involved in sports is regularly picked up by the media around the world and it is possible that this coverage is in turn fuelling the social media observations.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.