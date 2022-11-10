By Matthew Roscoe • 10 November 2022 • 7:36

Heartbreak as former Survivor contestant loses battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Image: Mike Bloom/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media following the news that a former contestant on the hit US TV show Survivor lost his battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Roger Sexton, the former contestant on Survivor: Amazon, the sixth season of the hit American CBS competitive reality television series, tragically died after losing his battle with Lewy Body Dementia, a disease associated with abnormal deposits of a protein called alpha-synuclein in the brain.

Roger Kenward Sexton passed away at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Washington (USA) on Wednesday, October 26.

However, news of his death has only just recently been shared.

He died “after a valiant and courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia surrounded by his loving family and the caring assistance of Walla Walla Hospice,” an obituary read.

“Roger was born in Oakland, California on September 26th, 1946, to Kenward and Enrica (Adami) Sexton, the middle of three children, between his older sister, Pamela, and his younger sister, Patricia. His youth was spent in the Northern California Bay Area, where he excelled at wrestling, developed a love for skiing, and formed friendships that lasted his lifetime.”

It added: “After graduating from Skyline High School in 1964, Roger enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, honorably serving his country in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. Upon completion of his tour, he returned to the Bay Area and married the love of his life, Diane Rodrick, on September 7th, 1968, and began his academic journey at California Polytechnic Institute San Louis Obispo.

“In 1971 Roger earned his degree in Construction Management, quickly promoting and building a successful career in estimation, eventually reaching the role of Senior Estimator/Vice President for Tutor Perini Construction, one of the largest general contractors in the United States.

“Confidence, discipline, and determination to succeed were all vital components to Roger’s character, which assisted him in being cast on Season 6 of the reality TV show Survivor in 2002.

“However, the other more challenging aspects of his character eventually prevailed, leading to his eventual demise, but provided lasting memories of the exacerbating force that was Roger.

“His constant drive and amazing physicality allowed him a lifelong pursuit of his love for backpacking in the high country of the Sierra Nevada’s, skiing the powdered bowls of California, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Colorado, mastering the powdered terrain while helicopter skiing in the Ruby Mountains, and riding the dusty trails of Southern California on his mountain bike.”

Roger was a father to two daughters, Heather and Amy.

Sadly, Heather died in 1992 at the age of 16 due to viral pneumonia.

He had two grandchildren, Drew and Hadley.

“Roger is survived by his wife, Diane, of 54 years, his daughter Amy (Brian Evensen), his grandchildren, Drew and Hadley Evensen, and his two sisters, Pamela Mills (Peter) and Patricia Markowitz (Mitch), as well as numerous friends, cousins, nieces and nephews,” it obituary concluded.

People paid Tribute on social media.

Mike Bloom wrote: “Just found out that Roger Sexton passed away after a battle with dementia. Though I hardly agreed with any of his views, he was a unique character and an essential part of one of my favourite #Survivor seasons. Rest In Peace, tonight’s long-distance dedication is for you.”

“We know that we barely see any of their time on Survivor never mind who they are in real life. I just read his obituary and not only was he a husband, father, and grandfather but he was a Marine who served in Vietnam,” another person wrote.

Thanks, Mike.

We know that we barely see any of their time on Survivor never mind who they are in real life. I just read his obituary and not only was he a husband, father, and grandfather but he was a Marine who served in Vietnam.

Martin Holmes said: “RIP to #Survivor The Amazon alum Roger Sexton. Sending condolences to his friends and family.”

“We are very saddened to hear the news about the passing of Roger Sexton from Survivor: Amazon. May he rest in eternal peace 💝” another person wrote on Twitter.

Ben Waterworth said: “Sad to hear that Roger Sexton has passed away. Always remember his great interview I did with him back in the #SurvivorOz days and the “fun” it caused with the cast afterwards. Vale to a memorable #Survivor player.”

