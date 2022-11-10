By Victoria Scott • 10 November 2022 • 8:22

Funeral Plans in Spain and Portugal: Look after your loved ones with an Iberian Funeral Plan. Image - Iberian Funeral Plans

Thinking about what will happen when we pass isn´t something most of us want to do, and even though we may choose to live in the sunshine of Spain or Portugal – we don´t get to decide where we are when we pass away. That´s why it is so important to choose a funeral plan that will help your loved ones during this stressful and upsetting time, especially if you are an expat living abroad.

An Iberian Funeral Plan will take care of all the funeral arrangements with their 24 hour English-speaking Bereavement Helpline, giving you time to spend with loved ones rather than arranging services, travel, flowers and other aspects of a funeral. Iberian Funeral Plans are there for you in the language that you understand, so that you can have the reassurance that everything is taken care of. With 17 years of experience in funeral planning, you can be sure that you are in the best hands with Iberian.

The team really care about their clients and ensure everyone is treated with dignity and respect. They use only reputable funeral directors who are fully knowledgeable regarding the Spanish and Portuguese systems, and treat services with the utmost care. All funeral arrangements are put into place from day one and there are no age or health restrictions, unlike many other funeral plans.

Everyone deserves the send-off they desire and, although Iberian Funeral Plans have set their standards high, their prices are competitive and affordable to all. You can take the worry and stress away from your loved ones by taking out a plan with Iberian, where you will only pay a fixed price without worrying about interest rates.

With offices throughout Spain and Portugal, Iberian Funeral Plans provide all aspects of pre-paid funerals. This includes all legal documentation required for a funeral in Spain or Portugal, offering much-needed help and advice to families in their time of need.

You will never pay more than the price plan you see, giving you the peace of mind that you won´t have any surprise fees to consider. Payment is taken easily in Euro or Sterling and can be paid via cheque, debit or credit card, or electronic transfer in either a lump sum or instalments. The deposit for an instalment plan is negotiable and interest free, Iberian will work to your needs.

Iberian Funeral Plans cover mainland Spain, mainland Portugal, Tenerife and the Balearic Islands. Plans include administration, the funeral director’s professional services, supply of coffin robe and fittings, death certificates, transportation of the deceased and more.

To find out about special offers or promotions with Iberian, contact the head office or take a look on their Facebook page.

Head office: Plaza Baja 10, Alhaurin el grande, Malaga

Opening hours: 10am until 2pm Monday to Friday, their bereavement helpline a 24-hour service

Telephone: 900 103 681

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.iberianfuneralplans.com

Facebook: Iberian Funeral Plans

