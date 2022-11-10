Guardia Civil divers recover skipper’s body from a sunken boat off the Almeria coast of Nijar

By Chris King • 10 November 2022 • 19:01

Image of GAES divers. Credit: juntadeandalucia.es

The body of the skipper of a boat that sank off the coast of Nijar in Almeria was discovered by a team of Guardia Civil divers.

According to Emergencies 112, as reported on its Twitter profile today, Thursday, November 10, the skipper of a fishing boat died today when his vessel sank off the coast of the Almeria province town of Nijar.

The 112 switchboards received a call at 2:15pm from two other crew members of the stricken boat. They informed the operator that they had managed to reach the coast of Los Escullos beach by holding on to a ball, but that the ship’s skipper remained trapped in the sunken craft.

A helicopter from the Maritime Rescue services was immediately deployed to the location, along with a rescue boat. Divers from the Guardia Civil’s Special Underwater Activities Group (GEAS) were also dispatched.

The rescue operation continued until the divers eventually discovered the lifeless body of the boat’s skipper. The relevant judicial protocols were subsequently initiated.

