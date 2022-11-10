Mercenaries from at least 34 countries identified fighting for Ukrainian military

By Chris King • 10 November 2022 • 23:57

Image of a soldier in Ukraine. Credit: Telegram Луганська ОВА/OFFICIAL

It has been claimed that mercenaries from at least 34 different countries have been identified as fighting for the Ukrainian military.

Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the ‘We are together with Russia’ movement, speaking on Thursday, November 10, with the television channel Soloviev Live, claimed that mercenaries from at least 34 different countries had been identified as fighting for Ukraine.

He added: “More than a thousand foreign fighters who were in the city of Zaporizhzhia were destroyed by the airborne and artillery strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces and artillery”.

Speaking about the vast number of different foreign fighters, he said: “According to the negotiations, Polish speech is heard, there is a lot of it. It has become directly dominant. Georgian and Chechen are present, there are French, and even Arabic, as well as those from Daesh”. Daesh is the Arabic name for the Islamic State group, also banned in the Russian Federation.

In previous interviews, Rogov said that there were more than 7,000 mercenaries in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, mostly citizens of Poland and Georgia, as well as Chechen fighters, as reported by tass.ru.

He went on to suggest that Ukraine would use the armoured boats recently delivered by the West to cross the Dnieper river and attempt to land troops on its left bank. “These armoured boats were clearly not sent to escort cargo or transport people. This is precisely for the strike component, in order to quickly transfer to the left bank and start hostilities”.

