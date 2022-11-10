Mojacar (Almeria) could be it up this Christmas by Ferrero Rocher

By Linda Hall • 10 November 2022 • 16:10

FERRERO ROCHER: Will foot the bill for winning municipality's Christmas illuminations Photo credit: Ferrero Rocher

MOJACAR is in the running for Christmas illuminations sponsored by Ferrero Rocher, famous for its chocolate and hazelnut confectionary.

Seven municipalities are competing in the ninth edition of the company’s Juntos brillamos mas (We shine brighter together) initiative.

All are hoping to win the first prize of Christmas lights provided by Ferrero Rocher.

Earlier, Mojacar mayor Rosa Maria and her fellow mayors travelled to Madrid to be present when the names of the seven finalists were revealed at the Telecinco television studios at 11am on November 10.

Ainsa (Huesca), Cazalla de la Sierra (Sevilla), Chinchon (Community of Madrid), Portomarin (Lugo), Santillana del Mar (Cantabria) and Siguenza (Guadalajar) are Mojacar’s rivals in the race to secure Ferrero Rocher’s sponsorship.

All were chosen on the strength of their charm, cultural richness, gastronomy, and hospitable characteristics.

Members of the public can vote for their choice on the https://pueblos.ferrerorocher.es/es/es/xp/pueblos/vota.html website until November 30 website. The names of the three ultimate finalists will be announced on December, with voting continuing until December 11 and the winner revealed on December 12.

All voters also enter a draw for one of 15 pyramids of 96 Ferrero Rocher bonbons.

