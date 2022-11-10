By Victoria Scott • 10 November 2022 • 8:04

MYTHS, LEGENDS AND RUMOURS. Image - Real_life_photo/Shutterstock

I recently came across a story of vaguely green-coloured garments and human remains found in Nottingham Forest. The newspaper article shrewdly identified the remains as “believed to be those of Robin Hood”. Presumably because everyone who’s seen the movie knows Robin Hood wore green. Frequented Nottingham Forest. And is dead.

And the photograph? A bleached white skeleton bearing a remarkable likeness to those in any biology class dressed resplendently in Lincoln green with all teeth intact. This incredible find by a “Nobel-winning scientist” was originally published in one of the UK’s tabloids.

Which made me wonder which other myth simply doesn’t stand up to closer examination?

“Ne’er cast a clout till May be out.” Or: don’t break out the UK barbie until May’s over. Really? Apart from the past exceptional year, it’s more like July/August before it’s warm enough to mothball those winter woollies.

Basically, these “myths” are just metaphors, never meant to be taken literally. Straight out of the “I saw you coming” school of coffee table books…

Give me crime fiction any day – seeing the good guys win, loose ends tied up and final justice (as happens, fans assure me, in all my 11 thrillers).

Nora Johnson’s critically acclaimed psychological crime thrillers (www.nora-johnson.net) all available online including eBooks (€0.99;£0.99), Apple Books, audiobooks, paperbacks at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.

