By Vickie Scullard • 10 November 2022 • 11:33

One dead in an horror crash between two vans and two cars in Seville. Credit: Bomberos Alcalá de Guadaira/Twitter.

ONE person has died in a horror accident that saw two vans and two cars collide on a motorway in Seville.

The accident took place on the SE-40 between the towns of Alcalá de Guadaíra and Dos Hermanas on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters in Alcalá de Guadaíra tweeted information and photos from the smash, which they said became a rescue mission that led to the death of one of the vehicle occupants.

The rescue effort was a collaboration between firefighters, the local police, the Guardia Civil, and the 061 Andalucia medical team.

The person suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest, and despite their best efforts and performing CPR and using a defibrillator, the person died.

A nuestra llegada nos encontramos con que uno de los implicados se encontraba en parada cardiorrespiratoria. Comenzamos maniobras de RCP con ayuda del Desfibrilador (DESA) hasta la llegada del @061EPES que continuó con las maniobras con nuestro apoyo, sin suerte para la víctima. — Bomberos Alcalá de Guadaira (@BomberosAlcala) November 9, 2022

They tweeted: “Today we received a notice from #CentroOperativo informing us of an accident involving #tráfico on the SE-40 with two trucks and two passenger cars involved. During the journey, we are informed that none of the occupants is trapped in their vehicle.

“Upon our arrival, we found that one of those involved was in cardiorespiratory arrest. We began CPR maneuvers with the help of the Defibrillator (DESA) until the arrival of @061EPES who continued the maneuvers with our support, with no luck for the victim.

“From @BomberosAlcala we deeply regret the death of the occupant. Thank the collaboration of @policia , @PoliciaLocalAG , @guardiacivil and @061EPES.”

