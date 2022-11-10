PROMISE THE MOON

By Victoria Scott • 10 November 2022 • 8:22

The moon - Credit Taftspicture / Shutterstock.com

As the world suffers from an ever-increasing surge in the cost of living and Russia continues with its invasion of Ukraine, the US Government is spending $4.1 billion every time NASA launches its next generation of rockets as it looks to return to the moon after 50 years.

The American economy is in decline yet the money can be found to fund this project which is already billions over budget and years behind schedule and whilst minorities in that country often suffer the worst, the programme intends to land the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon – showing that space exploration is open to everyone.

The moon is just the start as this entire programme which was initially approved by President Obama aims to land humans on Mars for the first time by 2033.

There is no doubt that the scientific achievement is considerable and there are financial benefits to the companies involved in producing the software and hardware for the missions but in reality, in the current financial situation (and bearing in mind the that European Space Agency is also financially involved), is this the right time to be following a dream that does nothing to help those in need on the earth today?

Pensioners are already shivering in Europe, not because of the cold as yet, but because of the thought of having to find the money to pay for winter heating and families are having to rely on food banks in order to feed themselves and their children.

There is always a problem in choosing priorities, especially when some politicians priorities are to become legends after they are gone.

