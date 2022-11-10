Putin's former KGB mentor Viktor Cherkesov dies from 'unexplained mystery disease' Close
Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1949

By Marcos • 10 November 2022 • 10:23

Senior man eating breakfast and doing crosswords at home.

WORD SPIRAL

1 Rasp; 2 Perm; 3 Mean; 4 Noun; 5 Null; 6 Lift; 7 Till; 8 Laud; 9 Dead; 10 Data; 11 Ayes; 12 Stag; 13 Grip; 14 Palm; 15 Mind; 16 Doll.
LILLIAN

QUICK QUIZ

1 Hadrian; 2 Esau; 3 Jeremy Irons; 4 Gerry Adams; 5 Mark Twain; 6 Jefferson Airplane; 7 Three; 8 A swan; 9 Nashville; 10 Kathleen Turner.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Armies; 4 Tramps; 9 Hydro-electric; 10 Matches; 11 Aside; 12 Brick; 14 Image; 18 Heaps; 19 Curable; 21 Presentiments; 22 Lining; 23 Cousin.
Down: 1 At-home; 2 Mediterranean; 3 Enoch; 5 Reclaim; 6 Marriage banns; 7 Secret; 8 Class; 13 Cistern; 15 Chapel; 16 Acute; 17 Lets in; 20 Romeo.

QUICK

Across: 1 Scoop; 6 Smear; 9 Ragtime; 10 Nippy; 11 Orbit; 12 Prate; 13 Macabre; 15 Vat; 17 Oxen; 18 Defile; 19 Boxer; 20 Eclair; 22 Alps; 24 Les; 25 Fanfare; 26 Dairy; 27 Tiger; 28 Widen; 29 Arbiter; 30 Belle; 31 Empty.
Down: 2 Climax; 3 Orphan; 4 Pay; 5 Stare; 6 Smother; 7 Mere; 8 Animal; 12 Prior; 13 Model; 14 Cells; 15 Viola; 16 Tense; 18 Delay; 19 Bizarre; 21 Cerise; 22 Affirm; 23 Priest; 25 Fruit; 26 Deal; 28 Wee.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Eagle, 4 Bebidas, 8 Concert, 9 Golfo, 10 Prometer, 11/21 Face down, 13 Receta, 15 Uncork, 18 Slow, 19 Juventud, 22 Ileso, 23 Siempre, 24 Gusanos, 25 Tesis.
Down: 1 Escapar, 2 Ganso, 3 Eleventh, 4 Better, 5 Bags, 6 Delgado, 7 Snore, 12 Interest, 14 Cookers, 16 Kidneys, 17 Huesos, 18 Swing, 20 Types.

NONAGRAM

Mare, mart, mate, matt, meat, meet, mere, mete, perm, pram, ramp, ream, tame, tamp, team, teem, temp, term, tram, ameer, emeer, mater, matte, meter, metre, remap, tamer, tempt, tramp, ampere, matter, meeter, tamper, teemer, temper, tempera, tempter, attemper, permeate, TEMPERATE

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Marcos

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading