Puzzle Solutions Edition 1949

By Marcos • 10 November 2022 • 10:23
Senior man eating breakfast and doing crosswords at home.
1 Rasp; 2 Perm; 3 Mean; 4 Noun; 5 Null; 6 Lift; 7 Till; 8 Laud; 9 Dead; 10 Data; 11 Ayes; 12 Stag; 13 Grip; 14 Palm; 15 Mind; 16 Doll.
LILLIAN
1 Hadrian; 2 Esau; 3 Jeremy Irons; 4 Gerry Adams; 5 Mark Twain; 6 Jefferson Airplane; 7 Three; 8 A swan; 9 Nashville; 10 Kathleen Turner.
Across: 1 Armies; 4 Tramps; 9 Hydro-electric; 10 Matches; 11 Aside; 12 Brick; 14 Image; 18 Heaps; 19 Curable; 21 Presentiments; 22 Lining; 23 Cousin.
Down: 1 At-home; 2 Mediterranean; 3 Enoch; 5 Reclaim; 6 Marriage banns; 7 Secret; 8 Class; 13 Cistern; 15 Chapel; 16 Acute; 17 Lets in; 20 Romeo.
Across: 1 Scoop; 6 Smear; 9 Ragtime; 10 Nippy; 11 Orbit; 12 Prate; 13 Macabre; 15 Vat; 17 Oxen; 18 Defile; 19 Boxer; 20 Eclair; 22 Alps; 24 Les; 25 Fanfare; 26 Dairy; 27 Tiger; 28 Widen; 29 Arbiter; 30 Belle; 31 Empty.
Down: 2 Climax; 3 Orphan; 4 Pay; 5 Stare; 6 Smother; 7 Mere; 8 Animal; 12 Prior; 13 Model; 14 Cells; 15 Viola; 16 Tense; 18 Delay; 19 Bizarre; 21 Cerise; 22 Affirm; 23 Priest; 25 Fruit; 26 Deal; 28 Wee.
Across: 1 Eagle, 4 Bebidas, 8 Concert, 9 Golfo, 10 Prometer, 11/21 Face down, 13 Receta, 15 Uncork, 18 Slow, 19 Juventud, 22 Ileso, 23 Siempre, 24 Gusanos, 25 Tesis.
Down: 1 Escapar, 2 Ganso, 3 Eleventh, 4 Better, 5 Bags, 6 Delgado, 7 Snore, 12 Interest, 14 Cookers, 16 Kidneys, 17 Huesos, 18 Swing, 20 Types.
Mare, mart, mate, matt, meat, meet, mere, mete, perm, pram, ramp, ream, tame, tamp, team, teem, temp, term, tram, ameer, emeer, mater, matte, meter, metre, remap, tamer, tempt, tramp, ampere, matter, meeter, tamper, teemer, temper, tempera, tempter, attemper, permeate, TEMPERATE
EASY
HARD
