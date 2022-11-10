REMEMBER THE FALLEN

By Victoria Scott • 10 November 2022 • 8:21

Remembrance Day

NEXT Sunday, November 13 is Remembrance Sunday in the UK and is particularly poignant for a number of reasons.

It will be the first since the Russian invasion of the Ukraine and therefore as it is intended to honour those who have fallen, it will be highlight once again that whilst we remember those who were killed in earlier wars that there continues to be fighting in different parts of the world all of the time.

Secondly many will look back at the numerous occasions that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II took part in the laying of wreaths over the decades and it is only when she was pregnant and in 2021 that she was unable to perform that duty even though her presence was always felt.

This year however the King will lay a wreath in his own right as Britain’s monarch which will be different in design from that which his mother use to lay.

Whilst he will be accompanied by many members of the Royal Family, both Prince Andrew and Prince Harry will not be taking part and it is reported that Prince Andrew was told prior to the death of the Queen that he will never be invited again to take part in any event as a member of the Royal Family.

The majority of other countries commemorate their losses on different dates but here in Spain, many branches of the Royal British Legion in areas with significant British residents will perform their own ceremonies and as usual there will be a major event taking place in Gibraltar which has been so connected with the British Armed Forces.

