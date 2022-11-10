Repairs at the Cabo de Gata (Almeria) salt beds behind schedule

By Linda Hall • 10 November 2022 • 17:16

REPAIRS: Work on the salt beds conduit began last August Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

SALT extraction company Union Salinera announced that repairs at the Cabo de Gata salt beds will conclude in January 2023.

The Salinas have been dry since the spring, owing to a collapse in the 800-metre tunnel which takes seawater to the salt beds and was weakened by storms earlier this year.

Work began last August and would finish in October, the company told the Junta de Andalucia at the time, although it recently warned there could be “something of a delay” owing to the underwater channel’s characteristics.

“It was not built in a straight line, making it necessary to define its route by hand before machinery can go in,” Union Salinera explained, revealing that this would hold up work by well over two months.

Earlier, work on the tunnel, which has a maximum width of 1.2 metres and is between 1.5 and 1.7 metres high, was halted for around 10 days owing the instability of the tunnel, whose floor had to be reinforced with poured concrete.

Work on clearing and repairing the gallery had advanced by 225 metres by October 31, representing approximately 60 per cent of the total, Union Salinera said.

