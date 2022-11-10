WATCH: Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopters “on the hunt” in Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 November 2022 • 9:30

WATCH: Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopters "on the hunt". Image: Russian MoD/RuTube

RUSSIA’S Ministry of Defence released footage of Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopters “on the hunt” in Ukraine.



Russia’s MoD shared the footage of the Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopters “on the hunt” on Thursday, November 10, alongside the caption: “Crews of Ka-52 attack helicopters destroy strongholds and armoured vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

The MoD wrote: “During the performance of combat sorties, army aviation pilots launched missiles at the fortified points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine units discovered.

“As a result of combat use, the command post and armoured vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed.”

It added: “Army aviation in the course of a special military operation performs the tasks of escorting columns, destroying armoured vehicles, delivering troops, military cargo, air support for units performing tasks within the framework of a special operation.”

Ka-52 “Alligator” (“Hokum B” according to the NATO classification) is a Russian-made reconnaissance and attack helicopter. The cost is about $16 million (€16 million).

The video footage of the Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopters on the attack in Ukraine is different to previous reports coming out of the war-torn country.

In fact, two Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters were destroyed at the airfield in Russia’s Pskov region, and two more were seriously damaged on Monday, October 31.

The two Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters were completely destroyed at the “Veretye” Air Force base of Russia’s Pskov region.

The Russian military has lost more than one of its expensive “alligator” helicopters.

On August 24, Ukraine’s forces shot down a Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopter.

The same occurred on Monday, August 15.

Prior to that, on July 27, Russian forces destroyed its own Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopter in a friendly fire accident in Kherson Region.

Back in October, the Russian Ministry of Defence again shared footage of a Ka-52 attack helicopter during combat in Ukraine.

The video, which was published on the Russian Ministry of Defence’s official Telegram channel and RuTube channel, showed a Ka-52 attack helicopter being inspected, rocket launchers being loaded, then taking off, flying and firing on a target.

