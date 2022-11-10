Spanish government urges EU to relax post-Brexit rule so Brits can stay ‘indefinitely’

By Vickie Scullard • 10 November 2022 • 17:00

Spain urges EU to relax post-Brexit rule so Brits can stay indefinitely. Credit: Arcady/Shutterstock.com.

THE Spanish government has urged the EU to relax a post-Brexit rule so Brits can holiday in the country indefinitely.

Currently, the rule states that non-EU travellers can only stay for 90 days within a 180-day period since the freedom of movement effectively ended when Brexit was voted for.

Spanish tourism secretary Fernando Valdés told the i newspaper that while Spain wants the rule to be changed, ultimately the decision would be down to Brussels.

Mr Valdes told the publication: “Unfortunately, this is not something Spain has established by itself or can get rid of it.

“It is true that after Brexit some problems have emerged with people wanting to stay longer.

“It is in our interest to lobby and convince the EU that we can try to work an exception with them. But the solution must come from them.”

To find a solution, the Spanish and UK governments are currently negotiating a bilateral agreement on British workers in Spain, one that would not require the approval of Brussels.

Tourism officials in Spain have been focusing a new campaign on Brits who wish to escape soaring energy bills, by heading to the sun, known as “thermal tourism” or “energy tourism”.

One Spanish official who spoke to The Observer said “From what we’re seeing, people are realising that it is cheaper to come here than to put the heating on at home.”

