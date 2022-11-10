By Matthew Roscoe • 10 November 2022 • 14:45

Tributes pour in following sudden death of British motorcycling champion Keith Farmer. Image: TAS Racing NI/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Thursday, November 10 after the sudden death of four-time British motorcycling champion Keith Farmer was announced.

According to local reports, the sudden death of Keith Farmer, 35, an Irish motorcycling legend, occurred in the early hours of November 10.

Farmer’s brother David said that the rider from Clogher in Co. Tyrone died with his family by his side.

He wrote on Facebook: “I’m lost for words our little brother left us at 1.45 this morning with us all by his side. Life will never be the same again, he made us all so proud and he will be very sorely missed. Love you Meekie #33.”

Others paid tribute on social media.

Kate Adair wrote on Facebook: “Finding it hard to come to terms with the unbelievable news of Keith Farmer.

“Knowing them for about 30 years David, Keith and their dad Alan were one of the nicest families in the motocross paddock where the boys all grew up together,raced together and played together and always ready to help out.

“My thoughts are with the whole family and Keith’s little girls at this sad time RIP Keith “

Bennetts British Superbike Championship wrote: “Everyone connected with the Bennetts British Superbike Championship is saddened to hear of Keith Farmer’s untimely passing at the age of just 35.

“The ‘Clogher Bullet’ was a multiple title-winner within the Bennetts BSB support classes and was a respected and deeply popular rider across the paddock. He announced his retirement from the sport only last year.”

It added: “Keith will be terribly missed by all that had the pleasure of meeting him throughout his career. He was a brilliant and successful rider on track, who will be fondly remembered by his rivals, colleagues and fans following today’s tragic news.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with his friends and family members and in particular his children. Rest in peace Keith.”

TAS Racing Northern Ireland wrote: “Everyone at TAS Racing are shocked and devastated to hear the news about former team member Keith Farmer. His infectious smile will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.”

Everyone at TAS Racing are shocked and devastated to hear the news about former team member Keith Farmer. His infectious smile will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/VKewEiPrNa — TAS Racing (@TASRacing_NI) November 10, 2022

“Shocked and extremely saddened to hear Keith Farmer has left us. My love and thoughts are with his family and friends, and most of all with Keith. What a lovely, lovely man. RIP 💚” Matt Roberts wrote.

Shocked and extremely saddened to hear Keith Farmer has left us. My love and thoughts are with his family and friends, and most of all with Keith. What a lovely, lovely man. RIP 💚 pic.twitter.com/S8sqNUY7Gx — Matt Roberts (@matt77roberts) November 10, 2022

While another person said: “This is awful. Keith was always one of my favourites. Not just because he’s from “over home”, also because of that smile. And he was an exceptional racer. 😔”

This is awful. Keith was always one of my favourites. Not just because he's from "over home", also because of that smile. And he was an exceptional racer. 😔 — Jonny (@the_bikes_hie) November 10, 2022

Stuart Higgs said: “Awful news to wake up to about the sudden and untimely passing of Keith Farmer. Thinking of his family, friends, and loved ones – may he Rest In Peace.”

Awful news to wake up to about the sudden and untimely passing of Keith Farmer. Thinking of his family, friends, and loved ones – may he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/RVlch66asi — Stuart Higgs (@stuarthiggs) November 10, 2022

In 2011, Farmer won the Superstock 600 title during his rookie season in the class and then won his second British title the following year after switching to Paul Bird’s Kawasaki team to race in the Superstock 1000 Championship.

The Irish racer had to wait a few years to add his third British, which he finally did in 2017 when he claimed the British Supersport crown.

He added his fourth the following year while riding for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team when he claimed the Superstock 1000 title for a second time.

He retired in 2021 to “spend more time with his family.”

No cause of death has been made available at this time.

