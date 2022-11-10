Tributes paid after sudden death of promising university basketball player, 21

By Vickie Scullard • 10 November 2022 • 19:02

University in shock after sudden death of promising young basketball player. Credit: gojsutigers.com.

AN American university mourning the shocking sudden death of a promising young athlete.

Jackson State University identified the 21-year-old student, Geronimo Warner, who ‘died unexpectedly’, officials in Mississippi said.

The institution announced Mr Warner’s death on Wednesday, saying that the university is mourning the loss of one of its students.

Mr Warner was a management major from Phoenix and a guard on the JSU men’s basketball from 2019-22. He was also a member of the SWAC regular season title-winning team in 2021.

Former Jackson State basketball coach Wayne Brent has paid tribute to Mr Warner, remembering him as a hard worker, respectful, and willing to do anything for the coaching staff.

Jackson State University mourns the loss of Geronimo Warner, a management major from Arizona, and extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him. https://t.co/SGeAkRbxN8 — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) November 9, 2022

Brent retired after nine seasons with the Tigers following the 2021-22 season, reports Clarion Ledger.

“Geronimo was a great kid who came to JSU three years ago from Piney Woods High School looking for an opportunity to pursue his dreams of playing basketball on the Division I level,” Brent said.

“He always had a great spirit and enjoyed being at JSU. He will truly be missed.”

Rest in peace to Geronimo Warner. I sure wish we could have talked more once he left Tempe High. I thank God for the relationship I was yet blessed to have. Talked to him a couple weeks ago about his injury and we were excited for his last year playing ball at Jackson State. — Wes Sells (@WesLamar07) November 9, 2022

He continued: “He didn’t want to be a regular student. He wanted to be a student-athlete. I think it was a perfect fit. His teammates really enjoyed him and you can tell a lot about a kid by the way his teammates deal with him.

“It was always positive. With a kid that doesn’t play a lot and his teammates like him, that kid is a good teammate.”

Mr Warner appeared in three games during his three seasons as a guard at Jackson State but was not on the 2022-23 roster, according to the JSU men’s basketball page.

The passing of our student Geronimo Warner is a significant loss for the @JacksonStateU Family. On behalf of the campus community, I extend my sincerest condolences to his family and friends and send prayers of comfort during this time. — Thomas Hudson, J.D. (@JSUPrez) November 9, 2022

JSU’s statement included the following: “Jackson State University mourns the loss of Geronimo Warner.

“We send thoughts of comfort, understanding, and compassion during this difficult time.

“We encourage any member of our campus community in need of grief support to contact the Latasha Norman Center for Counseling Services.

“Please keep the family and friends of Geronimo Warner in your prayers.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.