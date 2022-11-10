By Victoria Scott • 10 November 2022 • 8:23

waste not want not

With food costs spiralling it seems that at long last supermarkets throughout Europe are trying to stop the waste that sees food being destroyed rather than eaten.

To some extent they had themselves to blame with an obsessive need to only offer perfectly shaped vegetables which they claim was due to customer demand.

At the end of the day many vegetables are peeled and cut before being cooked or served, so why would anyone care about a wonky shape or an ugly tomato when it tastes identical to the perfect specimen?

That’s changing quite quickly and also best before dates on hundreds of vegetables and fruit are being removed across the UK with the idea that the average assistant or shopper is able to see whether something is fresh or not and can make an informed decision whether to purchase.

There’s a financial saving for the supermarket as even if they reduce the price of an item that has been on the shelves for a while, there is still some return on their investment.

As detailed in a different part of this week’s edition, a company in Sweden is buying up overstocked or short life goods from a range of manufacturers and offering them for sale online at reduced prices.

Hopefully the day of the ‘bin diver’ is coming to an end as supermarkets are also making sure that items that might once have been thrown away are now being offered to charities and food banks.

Sometimes, old cliches are also extremely accurate and nowadays ‘Waste not, want not’ should become the watchword for the world.

