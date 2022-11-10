By Victoria Scott • 10 November 2022 • 8:09

What is rehab and who needs it? Image - EXPAT RADIO

The latest EXPAT RADIO show with regular contributor, Physical Therapist, Marcel Salazar raises issues about what rehab is and who needs it. Marcel explains that Rehab it really about returning people to a level of physical fitness which they may have had before an injury or even better to help push them beyond the level they were at prior to injury. This is particularly relevant to people involved in Sports. However, even for the most sedentary individuals, rehab can help to return movement and a level of physicality.

When people don’t bother with rehab they can suffer from compensation injuries which occur when our body tries to over-compensate for injury and creates other stresses on the body. Dealing with recovery after injuries and treating muscle atrophy which may have resulted from a period of immobilisation is essential to maintain the body in balance.

Strength training can be a critical part of getting the body back into shape and it needn’t mean going to a gym, but challenging the body will develop strength over time and provide an overall protection for the body. Marcel also talks about the importance of “prehab” especially when scheduled surgery is on the cards. Obviously, this may not be suitable to all types of surgery but for replacement surgery for knees or hips. Preparing the given body part to be as strong as possible pre-surgery helps enormously with the recovery process and when matched with post surgery rehab improves recovery to a great extent.

The full interview is available on You Tube.

Just search for EXPAT RADIO, Marcel Salazar or use the following links: https://youtu.be/IaqanCKPKAE

You can also check out Marcel’s Facebook page Strong for Life, or visit his website https://www.strongforlife.me/

