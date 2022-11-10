By Matthew Roscoe • 10 November 2022 • 8:48

WATCH: Lada Vesta catches fire in Russia's Ufa. Image: Bashinform citing social media

A VIDEO circulating on Russian social media channels shows the moment a Lada Vesta caught fire in Russia’s Ufa, the capital and largest city of the Republic of Bashkortostan in the country.

Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations in Bashkiria reported on Thursday, November 10 that a Lada Vesta car caught fire while driving in Ufa at around 9 am.

Russia’s Bashinform news agency released video footage of the incident which occurred at the intersection of Zaki Validi and Novomostovaya Streets.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Department in Bashkiria said that the fire broke out underneath the Lada Vesta before setting the bonnet alight.

Thankfully, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

“One barrel has been applied for extinguishing, roadway sprinkling has been organised. No casualties as a result of the fire, and the owner is on the spot. It has been established that the car caught fire while driving,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations told Bashinform.

The news comes after another fire was caught in Dubai, although on a much larger scale.

On Monday, November 7, a HUGE fire broke out at an Emaar building in Dubai near Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

The 35-storey building caught fire just after midnight at the 8 Boulevard Walk Tower in Downtown Dubai.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.