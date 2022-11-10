Heartbreak as young Gaelic footballer from Northern Ireland’s Co Tyrone dies suddenly

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 November 2022 • 15:36

Heartbreak as young Gaelic footballer from Ireland's Co Tyrone dies suddenly. Image: Trillick St Macartans/Facebook

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Thursday, November 10 following news that Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) footballer C onor McCaughey, who played for Trillick St Macartans, died suddenly earlier this week.

The young Gaelic footballer from Ireland’s Co Tyrone died suddenly on Tuesday, November 8, however, news of his sudden death began circulating on November 10.

His club took to Facebook to share the news: “Our club is devastated following the sudden passing of one of our players, Conor McCaughey.

“Our most sincere and heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Conor’s family Dermot, Bernie, Michael, Caitríona, Diarmaid, Seán and Eoghan, his wider family and his wide circle of friends.”

The club added: “Conor has played for our club from a young age and has been involved in a number of recent underage championship and league successes.

“Last year Conor played a number of games on our reserve team. Conor also played a pivotal role in winning the Tráth na gCeist Scór na nÓg county title alongside his brother Eoghan.

“As a club we will try our very best to support the McCaughey family and Conor’s friends at this heartbreaking time.

“All club activities are cancelled until further notice.

“D’imigh tú i mbláth na hóige, ar Sholas na bhFlaitheas go raibh d’anam – You departed in the bloom of youth, may your soul be granted the Light of Heaven.”

An obituary for the young player read: “McCaughey Conor, Trillick died suddenly on Tuesday 8th November 2022, formerly of Bodoney Road, Trillick, BT78 3SQ.

“Beloved son of Dermot and Bernie. Treasured brother of Michael (Sarah), Caitríona (Greg), Diarmaid, Seán and Eoghan.

“Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving parents, brothers, sister, entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.”

An Mhaigh Tír na nÓg GAC wrote: “The committee, players and members of An Mhaigh Tír na nÓg GAC deeply regret the passing of Conor McCaughey.

“To his parents Dermot and Bernie, his brothers and sister, Michael, Caitríona, Diarmaid, Seán and Eoghan and the entire family circle we at the club extend our heartfelt sympathy.”

No cause of death has been made available at this time.

Earlier this year, Tipperary in Ireland and the sport of hurling lost Dillon Quirke, a young hurler for Clonoulty-Rossmore GAA, who collapsed during a game and died.

On Friday, August 5, Dillon Quirke was playing for his side against Kilruane MacDonaghs at Semple Stadium in Thurles when he suddenly collapsed in the first half and despite being rushed to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel, died later that night.

Tipperary GAA said: “[We extend our] heartfelt and sincere sympathies to Dan, Hazel, Shannon, Kellie and the extended Quirke family. Also to the Clonoulty Rossmore GAA Club and his teammates on the sad and tragic passing of Clonoulty Rossmore and Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke.”

“Dillon became ill during Friday evenings County Senior Hurling Championship game between Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs in Semple Stadium and was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where he passed away.

“Tipperary GAA wish to thank all those who attended to Dillon in Semple Stadium and in Tipperary University Hospital this evening.”

Tragically, Co. Tyrone lost another sports star on November 10.

Four-time British motorcycling champion Keith Farmer, 35, died suddenly in the early hours of November 10 “with his family by his side.”

