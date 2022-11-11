By Matthew Roscoe • 11 November 2022 • 11:27
BREAKING: Popular Indian actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies suddenly while in the gym. Image: _siddhaanth_/Instagram
Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, 46, reportedly died suddenly while working out in the gym on November 11.
He was best known for his roles in shows like Kkusum, Waaris and Suryaputra Karn.
Some reports suggest that Surryavanshi died of a sudden heart attack.
He is survived by his wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children.
Tributes flooded social media on November 11.
“I don’t know what to say!! My heart goes out to #AlesiaRaut. May God give you strength to ho thriugh this!! Rest In Peace #SiddhaanthVirSurryavanshi!!”
I don't know what to say!! My heart goes out to #AlesiaRaut. May God give you strength to ho thriugh this!! Rest In Peace #SiddhaanthVirSurryavanshi!! pic.twitter.com/dzJfCme1wN
— salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) November 11, 2022
I don't know what to say!! My heart goes out to #AlesiaRaut. May God give you strength to ho thriugh this!! Rest In Peace #SiddhaanthVirSurryavanshi!! pic.twitter.com/dzJfCme1wN
— salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) November 11, 2022
“😢😢”
😢😢
— KP Singh (@kpsingh1966) November 11, 2022
😢😢
— KP Singh (@kpsingh1966) November 11, 2022
“Another Tv actor passes away, and the reason is the same, heart attack. The number of physically fit people under 50, dying because of a heart attack has increased. It raises the question: could it be the covid or the vaccine? Rip Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi.”
Another Tv actor passes away, amd the reason is same heart attack. The physical fit people under 50, dying bcz of heart attack has increased. It raises question : could it be the covid or the vaccine?
Rip Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi.
— Cricalyst (@CapsNClaps) November 11, 2022
Another Tv actor passes away, amd the reason is same heart attack. The physical fit people under 50, dying bcz of heart attack has increased. It raises question : could it be the covid or the vaccine?
Rip Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi.
— Cricalyst (@CapsNClaps) November 11, 2022
“Death of 46 year old TV actor Siddhant Veer Suryavanshi .. Actor has appeared in serials like ‘Kusum’, ‘Waris’ and ‘Suryaputra Karan’.”
46 साल के टीवी एक्टर सिद्धांत वीर सूर्यवंशी की मौत ..एक्टर सीरियल 'कुसुम', 'वारिस' और 'सूर्यपुत्र करण' जैसे सीरियल में नजर आ चुके हैं।#siddhantveer #heartattack #gym #siddhaanthvirsurryavanshi pic.twitter.com/3ayJU2j1kd
— Shivani Singh (@lastshivani) November 11, 2022
46 साल के टीवी एक्टर सिद्धांत वीर सूर्यवंशी की मौत ..एक्टर सीरियल 'कुसुम', 'वारिस' और 'सूर्यपुत्र करण' जैसे सीरियल में नजर आ चुके हैं।#siddhantveer #heartattack #gym #siddhaanthvirsurryavanshi pic.twitter.com/3ayJU2j1kd
— Shivani Singh (@lastshivani) November 11, 2022
Surryavanshi, also known as Anand Suryavanshi, started his career as a model before transitioning into acting.
According to his acting page, the 46-year-old starred in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun and Kya Dill Mein.
He later starred in TV shows Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and Ziddi Dil.
The news comes after a Russian actor lost his life following a cardiac arrest on November 10.
Andrey Stoyanov, the ex-husband of pornographic actress Elena Berkova, died suddenly on Thursday, November 10, at the age of 48 after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Stoyanov died suddenly after going into cardiac arrest at around 10.30 in the Russian capital of Moscow.
Best known for his roles in the TV series “Sklifosovsky”, “Dyldy”, “Clinic of Happiness”, Stoyanov reportedly suddenly lost consciousness.
An ambulance was called for the actor, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.