By Matthew Roscoe • 11 November 2022 • 11:27

BREAKING: Popular Indian actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies suddenly while in the gym. Image: _siddhaanth_/Instagram

HEARTBREAKING news coming of India on Friday, November 11 as early reports suggest that TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died suddenly while working out in the gym this morning.

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, 46, reportedly died suddenly while working out in the gym on November 11.

He was best known for his roles in shows like Kkusum, Waaris and Suryaputra Karn.

Some reports suggest that Surryavanshi died of a sudden heart attack.

He is survived by his wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children.