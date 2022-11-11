Best Crypto Assets to possibly yield 100x in value in 2023 — Binance Coin, Flow, and Dogeliens

By EWN • 11 November 2022 • 10:00

Through the year, the cryptocurrency market has seen both good and bad times. The market may never be the same as it was as a result. The present bear market, which has damaged most crypto prices and portfolios, is one of these dreadful moments. Unfortunately, it has also sent cryptocurrency fans worldwide the wrong message.

However, this may change as newcomer Dogeliens (DOGET) gains popularity. To change the tides, Dogeliens (DOGET) is on the move. In this article, we discuss if the new cryptocurrency, Dogeliens (DOGET), alongside Binance Coin (BNB) and Flow (FLOW), can produce 100x value in the coming months.

Binance Coin (BNB) – Exchange Central

The wildly famous Binance exchange, which offers consumers a wide range of revenue options and is the most well-known cryptocurrency marketplace in the market, uses Binance Coin (BNB) as its utility token. Binance Coin (BNB) is a well-known cryptocurrency exchange where users may buy, sell, trade, and swap cryptocurrencies, including NFTs. With the recently unveiled BNB Vault, which lowers some of the obstacles to staking, and other cryptocurrency-earning opportunities, users gain access to huge passive potential rewards.

Flow (FLOW) – Making waves on the Crypto Market

The Layer-1 Flow (FLOW) blockchain is designed to store digital goods, games, and decentralized applications (dApps). In order to promote the general adoption of goods that support Web-3, FLOW incorporates usability enhancements into its protocol. This ecosystem is powered by the FLOW token, widely accepted by the network’s applications as a reserve currency and a form of payment.

The FLOW platform nodes are created to increase scalability without compromising decentralization. The Collection Nodes first guarantee network connectivity and data availability for applications. The Consensus Nodes also ensure that the requested transactions are executed in the proper sequence. The essential computations for each transaction are carried out by the third group of nodes, the Execution Nodes, while the Verification Nodes verify that the proper computations were carried out during the validation stage.

The FLOW blockchain is well-liked by users and blockchain developers because it makes it simple to establish decentralised applications (dApps) and non-fungible token (NFT) collections.

What is Dogeliens about?

A new meme-based cryptocurrency project called Dogeliens (DOGET) intends to join the dog token family. It makes use of DeFi and offers holders and users a decentralised platform. It is comparable to other meme coins but has extra features like weekly charity donations. It intends to improve itself by offering a variety of advantages to its users, and it has announced plans to include a democratic voting system and a charity wallet that will allow users to choose the weekly charity that will get funding.

In addition to a Puptopia metaverse, DOGET offers users a pup-tastic platform where they may invest and earn cash. It enables buyers and sellers to exchange and trade cryptocurrencies with cheaper transaction costs, no security issues, and no requirement for any third parties because of its open-source, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency technology. Also, it has a 25 billion token supply and is being sold during a presale.

To purchase Dogeliens Token (DOGET), buyers only need to create a Metamask or Trustwallet account. The following step requires users to transfer or purchase BSC using their MetaMask or Trustwallet accounts. Finally, use the Pancakeswap’s swap button to exchange the BSC for DOGET. There are many cryptocurrencies, most of which have excellent utilities.

Nevertheless, people frequently overlook the opportunity to purchase goods at the ideal moment. So, join the presale now to avoid missing out.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido