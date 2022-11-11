By Chris King • 11 November 2022 • 21:37

Actor who famously voiced animated version of Batman passes away aged 66

Kevin Conroy, the actor who lent the iconic voice to Bruce Wayne’s Batman character in the animated television series passed away aged 66 after battling cancer.

Kevin Conroy, the actor who brought us the iconic voice of DC Comics superhero Batman in the television animated series, ‘Batman: The Animated Series’, passed away today, Friday, November 11, aged 66.

His co-star Diane Pershing, who was the voice of Poison Ivy, the famous DC villain, confirmed Kevin’s death in a post on her Facebook page. “Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday [Thursday],” Pershing wrote, sharing several photos of Conroy and several other DC voice actors”, she wrote.

“He’s been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world”, Diane continued.

“Below are pictures of Kevin with Loren Lester who plays Robin another with me and Tara Strong who is in the later episodes of Batman cartoons. And then finally, one of Kevin and me in front of the huge audiences we used to get when we did our panels. RIP, friend.😢”, the actress concluded.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, acting legend Mark Hamill said: “Kevin was perfection. He was one of my favourite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother”.

“He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated”, said the star who played opposite Keith on many occasions as The Joker.

“DC is deeply saddened at the passing of Kevin Conroy, a legendary actor and the voice of Batman for multiple generations. He will be forever missed by his friends, family, and fans”, read a statement from DC Comics.

In 1992, Keith voiced Bruce Wayne and the Caped Crusader in his first episode of ‘Batman: The Animated Series’. This led to his subsequent involvement throughout the ’90s in various video games, including Arkham Knight and Arkham City.

He also starred in films, and of course, as the Dark Knight in the animated series. In 2019, Keith Conroy’s most recent appearance was in the CW’s Batwoman series, as reported by thesun.co.uk.