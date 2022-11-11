Cruise ship with estimated 800 Covid-infected passengers to dock in Sydney, Australia

By Chris King • 11 November 2022 • 23:52
Image of the Majestic Princess cruise ship.
Credit: Wikipedia - By Jackhayes1 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=120301307
At 6am this Saturday, November 12, the Majestic Princess cruise ship is scheduled to dock in Sydney Harbour, Australia, According to a spokesperson for the cruise line, an estimated 800 passengers on board have tested positive for Covid.
The infected passengers have been instructed to isolate in their cabins until they disembark added the spokesperson. Most of them are “mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic”, they added. “Guests who have not been impacted are wearing masks, and this will continue when they disembark”.
Following a 12-day cruise to New Zealand, the 3,300 passengers and 1,300 crew will disembark in Sydney. Private transport will be waiting for all the guests, to transport them to their selected destinations, which has been arranged by the company.
There are still strict Covid guidelines in place by New South Wales health authorities. Cruise ships are required to notify NSW Health of any infections on board, along with status updates.
All disembarking passengers will be expected to wear a facemask and maintain a distance of 1.5 metres from anybody who is not in their group of travellers, as reported by smh.com.au.
As a result of the number of infections on board, the Majestic Princess has been classified the highest classification in its tier system, as a ‘high impact’ or ‘tier-three’ vessel. This level indicates that more than 100 out of every 1,000 passengers on board the ship are infected. It can also mean that there is a shortage in staffing or resources, making the vessel unable to maintain critical services.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.