Crypto Recap: Zcash (ZEC), IOTA (MIOTA) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Zcash (ZEC) has come tumbling down and is one of the worst-performing cryptocurrencies on the market, down over 99% from its all-time highs set more than six years ago. Iota (MIOTA) is in the same league as Zcash, over 93% down from its all-time high, as the coin is trying to attract new investors but fails to do so due to its apparent lack of uniqueness. Orbeon Protocol will provide utility like no other. Analysts are expecting the price of ORBN to rally from $0.004 to $0.24 after presale phase 1 ends.

Zcash (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) provides its consumer’s anonymity and privacy for cryptocurrency transactions. The Zcash network uses a public blockchain to manage transactions.

However, the future of Zcash (ZEC) no longer appears hopeful since the token’s price dropped by approximately 16% on the 11th of November. In addition, Zcash (ZEC) reached its all-time high ($5941.80) about six years ago. Zcash (ZEC) is now traded at $39.9, more than 99% below its all-time high. The demoralising performance of Zcash (ZEC) has discouraged investors.

Zcash employs Zero Knowledge technology for shielded transactions, which assures that its nodes can validate transactions without revealing sensitive information. The transactions are solely evidenced by their occurrence on a public ledger. Amount, sender, recipient addresses, and other crucial facts, are obscured.

IOTA (MIOTA)

IOTA is a leading platform built upon the Tangle technology. Tangle is a distributed ledger technology (DLT) that exceeds the capabilities of blockchain. Tangle is an open, fee-free, and massively scalable technology that facilitates value transmission.

A distributed ledger technology (DLT) is a network of nodes that copy, share, and synchronize digital data and value across numerous locations. As opposed to centralised databases, there is no central administrator.

IOTA’s tangle network is scalable, frictionless, feeless, extremely secure, standardised, flexible, and open source, among other notable characteristics. The IOTA price has been falling for months as investors fret about the platform’s future.

The token’s price decreased to $0.223, the lowest it has been since 2020. In other words, the coin’s value has plummeted by about 93% since its peak of $2.75 in

This drop has increased its market capitalisation to approximately $620 million.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

In comparison, Orbeon Protocol is experiencing significant growth compared to the rest. Designed as a blockchain-based investment platform, investors can now fund innovative businesses with minimal financial investment. This is achieved by utilizing Orbeon Protocol NFTs as a service. Orbeon Protocol enables investors to fund the next generation of startups for as little as $1 by minting these unique business opportunities into fractionalised, equity based NFTs.

ORBN native utility token holders are eligible for Orbeon Protocol ecosystem benefits, including staking bonuses, governance rights, and access to exclusive investment groups. Predictions indicate that ORBN will be valued at $0.24 after the presale, a 6000% rise in price, increasing the token’s demand while the presale proceeds. As a result, Iota and Zcash investors are considering this new player’s viability in the cryptocurrency market.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

