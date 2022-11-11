Dogeliens Presale Soars Higher as Solana Blockchain welcomes a new addition Euro Coin

By EWN • 11 November 2022 • 10:15

New projects are often one of the best low-risk assets to consider as a form of investment in the cryptocurrency market. And a perfect example of such is Dogeliens(DOGET)—a new project on presale and Defi meme coin with multiple utilities for users. The project looks like the ideal investment opportunity because it is a meme coin, and most meme coins sell at very low prices on presale. With a few dollars, you can purchase hundreds of the token. Additionally, the meme coin meta looks promising, and there is almost an immediate potential for profit right after launch.

On the flip side, Solana(SOL) blockchain welcomed a new development in its network on the 8th of November, announcing that Euro coin will be added alongside USDC as another payment currency on Solana pay. Solana’s price has been on the rise lately, and the network is constantly devoted to providing more user functionalities on its system.

Solana(SOL) – Scorching the Competition

The Solana blockchain(SOL) is a decentralized computing platform aiming to improve crypto’s scalability. Solana uses a hybrid of proof of stake consensus and so-called proof of history to optimise blockchains’ throughput and scalability. The network boasts of being able to perform 50,000 transactions per second without a deficit in decentralisation.

Like Ethereum, Solana can enable blockchain systems to be built conveniently. However, the network offers better scalability than Ethereum. The Solana network also offers lower transaction costs, and there is little to no congestion on the network. In the first part of 2023, Euro Coin (EUROC), a stablecoin backed by euros, announced that it would receive native support on the Solana blockchain and be added to the list of stablecoins on the network alongside USDC. Euro Coin is a trusted digital currency with a full-reserved model as a USD coin. It is defined for stability and to reduce investors’ exposure to the volatility of cryptocurrencies.

According to Sheraz Shere, Head of Payments at Solana Labs, the new addition will pave the way for new immediate foreign exchange use cases and better usability. He also stated that the innovation would give traders on the network a choice of a new base currency, enabling an alternative approach to lending and borrowing using the stablecoin.

Dogeliens(DOGET) – The Galactic Canine Adventure

Dogeliens(DOGET) is a new meme coin launching on the Binance smart chain. With its NFTs, Dogeliens seeks to dominate the metaverse by giving users fantastic gaming and virtual experiences. Users with the DOGET tokens will have unlimited access to entertainment, events, fun, a blockchain education hub, financial gains, and much more.

Dogeliens will be an open-source virtual platform that uses the play-to-earn (P2E) model to provide users with an opportunity to earn while getting unique virtual experiences. Dogeliens is also a meme coin with DeFi solutions, aiming to break the narrative of meme coins providing zero utilities.

The meme coin’s mission is to invade the metaverse, propose new gaming experiences, and continue to carry on the meme coin hype and buzz in the landscape. With the DOGET token, users get premium experiences to all the Dogeliens community has to offer.

To top it all, Dogeliens operates on a DAO model that offers full decentralization since users make and deliberate on proposals. Token holders can be the lawmakers in the system and decide on important issues aligned with the project. The DOGET token has had a decent run so far, and you can still join the community by buying the token on presale. Click here to make your purchase.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

