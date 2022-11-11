By Matthew Roscoe • 11 November 2022 • 15:35

Tributes paid following death of Dutch musician Pierre Kartner famous for "Smurf Song". Image: Digibuck/YouTube

POPULAR Dutch musician Pierre Kartner, better known as Father Abraham, has passed away at the age of 87, as reported on Friday, November 11.

Pierre Kartner aka Father Abraham passed away at the age of 87 on November 8 and was buried on November 11, according to a spokesperson for the family.

In 1977 he released the worldwide hit “Au pays des schtroumpfs” aka the “Smurf Song.”

A hit in the 70s, Kartner became one of the most successful artists in the Dutch Top 40 history following the creation of the Father Abraham gimmick – which became his trademark.

The Smurf Song, based on the blue gnomes, immediately entered the Top 40 at number 1 and became a worldwide success selling 18 million copies worldwide.

Kartner was also a successful composer and producer writing 1600 songs that earned him 127 gold records.

Pierre Kartner leaves behind a wife and son, as reported by omroepbrabant.nl.

Tributes flooded social media following news of the musician’s death.

One person wrote: “Sometimes, when someone dies it hits you harder than you would have thought. Pierre Kartner ( vader Abraham) is one of them. Still remember the words of his songs he sang when I was young. R.I.P. dear Pierre.”

“I hope that somewhere in that little cafe on the harbor, with people who are right there, you have breathed your last, Father Abraham. Thank you for your many beautiful happy songs and childhood memories. RIP Pierre Kartner,” another person said.

"I hope that somewhere in that little cafe on the harbor, with people who are right there, you have breathed your last, Father Abraham. Thank you for your many beautiful happy songs and childhood memories. RIP Pierre Kartner," another person said.

Another person said: “Pierre Kartner (alias Vader Abraham) passed away last Tuesday (aged 87). Hopefully he just got the takeover of power with Kherson.”

Another person said: "Pierre Kartner (alias Vader Abraham) passed away last Tuesday (aged 87). Hopefully he just got the takeover of power with Kherson."

Another wrote on Twitter: “While one bearded man comes to rejoice tomorrow, another bearded man has left us forever. ou smurf well up there.”

