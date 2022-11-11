Fans pay tribute as Eurovision star dies aged 63 after battling mystery illness

By Chris King • 11 November 2022 • 19:45

Image of Mattis Hætta and Sverre Kjelsberg. Credit: Wikipedia - By NOS - FTA001040055 003 con.png Beeld en Geluidwiki - Gallery: Eurovisie Songfestival 1980, CC BY-SA 3.0 nl, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25097419

Norwegian singing star Mattis Hætta, best known for representing his country alongside Sverre Kjelsberg in the 1980 Eurovision Song Contest, passed away aged 63 after battling a mystery illness.

Mattis Hætta, the Norwegian singing star best known for representing his country in the 1980 Eurovision Song Contest passed away at the age of 63 today, Friday, November 11. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to the Norwegian broadcaster NRK. Mattis had been battling a mystery illness they said.

Accompanied by Sverre Kjelsberg, the two performers represented Norway and finished in 16th position in Eurovision. His singing partner Kjelsberg passed away back in 2016.

In a diverse career after their Eurovision appearance, Mattis worked in yoiks in Luleå in Sweden, as well as the Norwegian towns of Kautokeino and Alta. He also performed regularly in pantomimes.

Not content with only singing, Mattis took a training course and became a teacher. Among his albums recorded was one named after his native village of Máze, a village in Kautokeino municipality in Troms. He is survived by his four children and two grandchildren, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.