Fans pay tribute as Eurovision star dies aged 63 after battling mystery illness

By Chris King • 11 November 2022 • 19:45
Image of Mattis Hætta and Sverre Kjelsberg.
Credit: Wikipedia - By NOS - FTA001040055 003 con.png Beeld en Geluidwiki - Gallery: Eurovisie Songfestival 1980, CC BY-SA 3.0 nl, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25097419
Mattis Hætta, the Norwegian singing star best known for representing his country in the 1980 Eurovision Song Contest passed away at the age of 63 today, Friday, November 11. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to the Norwegian broadcaster NRK. Mattis had been battling a mystery illness they said.
Accompanied by Sverre Kjelsberg, the two performers represented Norway and finished in 16th position in Eurovision. His singing partner Kjelsberg passed away back in 2016.
In a diverse career after their Eurovision appearance, Mattis worked in yoiks in Luleå in Sweden, as well as the Norwegian towns of Kautokeino and Alta. He also performed regularly in pantomimes.
Not content with only singing, Mattis took a training course and became a teacher. Among his albums recorded was one named after his native village of Máze, a village in Kautokeino municipality in Troms. He is survived by his four children and two grandchildren, as reported by thesun.co.uk.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.