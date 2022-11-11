Future Conference Centre for Elche (Alicante) is a step nearer reality

By Linda Hall • 11 November 2022 • 17:43

PLENARY SESSION: Majority of provincial councillors voted in favour of Elche allocation Photo credit: Diputacion de Alicante

THE Diputacion provincial council approved a €4.4 million allocation to acquire land for Elche’s future Conference Centre.

The November 9 plenary session voted in favour of the credit modification that will enable Elche city hall to compulsorily purchase land beside the railway station and in front of the Miguel Hernandez University.

Juan de Dios Navarro, who is from Elche and is the provincial councillor responsible for Contracts, declared that the allocation demonstrated the commitment of the Diputacion, and its president, Carlos Mazon, to Elche.

Navarro urged Elche city hall to push through the purchase “so this project can soon take shape.”

He pointed out that the Diputacion had also set aside €250,000 for the project’s preliminary draft.

The credit modification was backed by the Partido Popular and Ciudadanos alliance, which controls the Diputacion, as well as the PSOE opposition councillors. The Compromis party abstained.

Patricia Macia, the socialists’ spokeswoman who is also from Elche, emphasised that the “absolute collaboration” present from the outset would continue. “This will allow the Conference Centre to become a reality that will benefit not only Elche,” Macia said.

