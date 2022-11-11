Golf fans stunned as Northern Ireland star dies suddenly aged 42

By Chris King • 11 November 2022 • 20:15

Northern Ireland golfing star Gary Wardlow passed away at the age of 42 after being taken ill last weekend.

As announced on the Facebook page of the Spa Golf Club in Ballynahinch today, Friday, Gary Wardlow, the Northern Ireland golf star passed away on Thursday, November 10. Their 42-year-old PGA Tour professional and juvenile coach had been taken ill last weekend they said.

The post from the golf club read: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the passing of our dear friend and professional, Gary Wardlow. Never without a smile and a kind word, Gary has been the heart & soul of Spa Golf Club for many years”.

“Always on hand to help out in any way he could, Gary’s loss will leave a void in all of our lives. As we navigate the coming days, we ask for your patience as we come to terms with this devastating news, which has shocked the entire Spa family”.

“We would like to offer our condolences to Gary’s wife, Susanne, his three boys, Jaxon, Luke and Carter, and all of Gary’s wider family circle. We will be opening a book of condolences at the Club, which we welcome anyone who has had the pleasure of knowing Gary to sign. We will share funeral arrangements in the coming days”, it concluded, as reported by thesun.ie.

