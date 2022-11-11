By Vickie Scullard • 11 November 2022 • 18:37

Jihadist who 'wanted to martyr himself on Remembrance Day' arrested in Murcia. Credit: Policia Nacional/Twitter.

The National Police in Spain say they have detailed a jihadist in Murcia who planned to martyr himself today, on Remembrance Day.

The detainee, who allegedly consumed “violent and propaganda material of a jihadist nature”, had also “expressed his desire to die as a martyr” today, November 11, 2022.

Agents of the National Police arrested an individual in the town of Blanca for his alleged participation in the crimes of collaboration with a terrorist organisation and terrorist self-indoctrination.

From his home, he consumed and shared “extremely radical” material and possessed a huge amount of jihadist propaganda.

The operation began due to a collaboration with the Direction Générale de la Surveillance du Territoire (DGST) of Morocco, which alerted the National Police about the presence of a “highly radicalised” individual in Spain.

🚩 Detenido un presunto yihadista en #Murcia

👉 Consumía material violento y propagandístico de corte yihadista

👉 Había llegado a manifestar su deseo de morir con un mártir pic.twitter.com/4WLSwe3Qmx — Policía Nacional (@policia) November 11, 2022

Specialist officers trained in jihadism began their investigative work, monitoring the detainee and verifying the criminal activity that he carried out mainly in the virtual field.

The now suspect “continuously consumed and shared a large amount of material with extreme jihadist content on his social networks”, police say.

After the appropriate investigation, it was found that he openly expressed his desire to become a martyr on Remembrance Day – the memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the First World War to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

After his arrest, on Tuesday afternoon this week, an entry and search were carried out at his home, intervening electronic elements, telephone terminals, and documentation of great interest.

They are currently being analysed by experts and, according to the investigators, a large amount of information is being extracted including material with “radical jihadist content”.

Today, Friday, the suspect has been placed at the disposal of the head of the Central Court of Instruction number Five, ordering his admission to preventive detention.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.