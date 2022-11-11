Man, 53, tragically dies after falling from a building site in Marbella, Malaga

By Vickie Scullard • 11 November 2022 • 14:56

A building site in Spain. Credit: Daniel Ferrer Páez/Shutterstock.com.

A MAN has tragically died after falling from a building site in Marbella, Malaga.

A 53-year-old worker died this morning, Friday when he fell while working on a building site in Marbella, Málaga.

Emergencias 112 Andalucía, a service attached to the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Interior, Social Dialogue and Administrative Simplification of the Junta de Andalucía, confirmed his death, reports AZ Costa del Sol.

A witness reported the accident to the emergency service, which occurred when a worker fell from a height at around 9.45 am. on Avenida de Aragón in the Marbesa urbanisation, in the Artola area, 112 said in a note.

Police sources confirmed the death of a 53-year-old man at the scene of the incident.

🔴 Fallece un trabajador tras sufrir una caída en una obra en #Marbella #Málaga ➡ La víctima es un hombre de 53 que se ha precipitado de altura. Consulta este enlace ⬇

https://t.co/pDjfGx6nLo pic.twitter.com/5US4iL4lS7 — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) November 11, 2022

Earlier this week a 14-year-old boy died after falling from a horse in the municipality of Castro del Río, in Córdoba.

According to local reports, the teen’s tragic death happened at around 11.50 am on Tuesday in a special education center. The boy went to mount the horse but fell and died as a result, preliminary investigations report.

Local Police and the Civil Guard officers attended the scene, along with health professionals who arrived with an air ambulance helicopter, with authorities requesting a helipad on the N-432 road.

The child died at the scene after receiving the first emergency assistance, according to sources close to the investigation, reports Antena 3 Noticias.

Police initial investigations suggest that the fall was caused by an accident, but the Civil Guard maintains open police proceedings.

