By Chris King • 11 November 2022 • 1:32

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' lineup 2022.. Credit: ITV

The ‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestants saw Matt Hancock return to Snake Rock with the news that he bagged all 11 stars in the ‘Tentacles of Terror’ trial.

The ‘I’m A Celebrity’ viewers had chosen Matt Hancock to take on the ‘Tentacles of Terror’ Bushtucker trial this Thursday, November 10. It was probably a foregone conclusion that he would be picked, but he shocked everybody by bagging all 11 stars to provide his Snake Rock campmates with dinner.

Tasked with diving underwater to retrieve the stars from eight different sections of the trial, Matt encountered a variety of creatures. Perhaps he was not really expecting to come face-to-face with a rather large crocodile that was on the loose and swimming around in the vicinity though.

Matt and Seann were given another mission to complete as the camp ‘moles’. They had to recruit Jill and Scarlette to join them as moles. If their mission was successful then they would win the remainder of the luxury items for camp.

Jill’s mission was to make Charlene believe that she turned her television set off one time while watching her on Loose Women. The other part of her undercover task was to lead her campmates in a fictitious version of the Lioness’ pre-match warm-up and chant.

Scarlette meanwhile, had to take a shower and then scream for Mike to help her get rid of an imaginary spider. Not once, but twice. Both managed to carry out their missions which led to more Bakewell tarts and a pot of tea for all four undercover agents back at ‘Mole HQ’.

They happily went back to Snake Rock where the four moles came clean about their underhand tactics. This of course meant that everybody subsequently received their luxury items.

Boy George enlightened his fellow celebs by informing them that he visits ‘Hamilton’ once a week, who does his ‘back, sack, and crack’ for him.

Thanks to Matt winning 11 stars, dinner came down from the heavens and the delicious meal inside the bag this time was a huge octopus.

Ant and Dec made their daily trip into the clearing to inform the contestants which of them would be facing the next Bushtucker trial – La Cucaracha Cafe (cockroach cafe). Again, it was no big surprise when Matt was picked by the viewers, with Boy George joining him in the trial that no doubt will see them munching on some disgusting snacks.

