PancakeSwap (CAKE), Neo (NEO) Price Predictions are Mixed, and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is Tipped To 60x

By EWN • 11 November 2022 • 9:35

PancakeSwap is bringing more security to the web3 space, while Neo is attempting to make blockchain technology more scalable. Orbeon Protocol, on the other hand, is disrupting the whole venture capital space and allowing everyone to participate in startup funding. Analysts expect the ORBN utility token to skyrocket over 60x after phase 1 of the presale ends.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) remains dominant

Built on the Binance Smart Chain, PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a decentralised exchange for BEP20 coins (BSC). Using an automated market maker (AMM) strategy, PancakeSwap (CAKE) holders can trade against a liquidity pool. As a result, these pools are filled with participants who make financial contributions and get tokens from liquidity providers.

The original PancakeSwap token is known as CAKE. The application allows users to harvest extra bakery-themed tokens like SYRUP. By leaving LP tokens on the farm, they can also get PancakeSwap tokens.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) operates a system frequently submitted to security assessments to serve as a safe haven for traders and their assets. Additionally, PancakeSwap is based on the proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain, which is both environmentally friendly and energy-efficient. Because of this, PancakeSwap (CAKE) is green. The BSC blockchain is committed to preserving and protecting the environment using the proof-of-stake method.

Neo (NEO) is attempting to make blockchain technology more scaleable

Neo is currently trading below $7, but it previously hit an all-time high of three figures. Neo (NEO) is still very much alive.

NEO token serves as the ecosystem’s or blockchain network’s native currency. Neo is a constantly expanding and improving platform that aspires to satisfy future blockchain demands. The crypto assets are designed to be future-proof, which means they will be helpful for many years. Long-term holders will have reason to celebrate due to this relevance, resulting in a rise in adoption and value.

The crypto project’s third version will provide the highest network security and scalability, which has already been released by its creators. Its adoption potential and the likelihood of a successful market increase by allowing significantly more transactions to be processed per processing time

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is shaking up the blockchain space

By connecting the average investor with the most promising startups in the world, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is changing the venture capital industry. Anyone can participate in early-stage enterprises with as little as $1 thanks to Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) fractionalised NFT issuance of these startups. Startups may quickly obtain funding thanks to this innovative strategy while cultivating a network of retail investors.

The growing use of Orbeon’s products and services is among the main factors contributing to expectations of a considerable value increase for ORBN. Investors can now find approved startups and get involved with the venture capital market through equity backed NFTs, whilst startups can raise capital quicker than ever before.

The native utility token of the Orbeon Protocol, ORBN, gives its owners access to various advantages, such as staking rewards, governance privileges, and membership in private investment clubs. By the time the presale is over, analysts predict a price increase of 6,000%, from the beginning price of $0.004 to $0.24. Investors are keen to see what the future holds for this new, game-changing platform.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido