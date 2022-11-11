Pro-Kremlin commentator claims assassination fears made Putin pull out of G20 summit

By Chris King • 11 November 2022 • 2:28

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Harold Escalona/Shutterstock.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin pulled out of the G20 summit in Bali due to his fears of being assassinated claimed pro-Kremlin commentator Sergey Markov.

According to pro-Kremlin commentator Sergey Markov on Thursday, November 10, Vladimir Putin will not be attending the upcoming G20 summit in Bali due to fears that he might be assassinated, according to thesun.co.uk and dailystar.co.uk.

The Russian President suffered the biggest humiliation so far in the invasion of Ukraine when his Generals were forced to pull troops out of the strategic Kherson region. Former Kremlin aide Markov, now a political analyst, posted on Telegram, offering three reasons why he believed Putin pulled out of the G20.

Firstly, there is a distinct possibility that the special forces from either Ukraine, the UK, or the US would make an assassination attempt on his life once he was out of Russia.

Secondly, Putin could be faced with potentially humiliating situations. He painted a hypothetical instance of a disabled social activist knocking Putin down, with the world’s press subsequently splashing images captioned ‘President of Russia is down on all fours’. “I am certain this kind of situation is being planned by some completely mad Westerners”, said Markov.

Thirdly he added: “After the events in Kherson, Russia’s status as a great state is questionable. They will be putting pressure on, and demand soft capitulation”.

As a result of this latest setback in Ukraine, Putin has faced an unprecedented backlash at the way the war has been fought. Markov has lent his voice to this, “If Russia wants to win, we must switch the economy into a military regime. This decision is already six months late. We have got to be tougher. Tougher. Drones, communication, missiles and shells must be produced by our factories 24/7”.

Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of Russia, confirmed on Thursday 10 that the Russian delegation to the G20 summit in Bali will be headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. President Vladimir Putin will not attend the event. “It was decided that Sergey Lavrov would represent Russia at the G20 summit”, Peskov told TASS, as reported by dailystorm.ru.

