Purchase Big Eyes Coin to escape crypto winter, Ethereum, and Polkadot at the risk of plummeting

By EWN • 11 November 2022 • 10:20

The advancement of technology has brought with it different accessories, one of them being a digital currency. Digital currencies have sophisticated software that eradicates the need for intermediaries, external parties, and so on to participate in transactions. With cryptocurrency, users have complete and undisputed autonomy over their properties and assets. Some currencies even go the extra mile to guarantee identity protection for users who wish to conceal certain information and details about themselves.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is joining this wagon with a distinct approach; which is to operate a tax-less network so that users would not be charged extra fees. This attempt is done to stimulate transparency and establish trust between the network and its users. Ethereum (ETH), one of the pioneer cryptocurrencies, facilitates the creation of smart contracts and Decentralised Applications (dApps) without hicks and frauds. Polkadot (DOT) is a sharded network that enables seamless interoperability.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): A network ruled by the people

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new token that plans to stand out from the other meme coins upon its launch. Although Big Eyes is not officially on the market yet, it has been gaining a lot of buzz and visibility from meme lovers across several social media platforms. These actions are a testament to the fact that Big Eyes has the potential to succeed in the crypto market and compete with the bigger digital currencies.

Similarly, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has raised more than $9 million in its presale and this further strengthens its roots in the crypto industry. By merging Decentralised Finance (DeFi) and memes, Big Eyes is creating a platform where people can be themselves, build sustainable communities and earn profits.

Due to Decentralised Finance (DeFi) not being accessible to everyone yet, Big Eyes, after its official launch, plans to make educational materials and resources available in an attempt to simplify it. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) will be included in the Big Eyes ecosystem to encourage rich growth.

Build your Decentralised applications (dApps) with Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the oldest cryptocurrencies and it has remained valuable since its inception as several novel coins are building their blockchain on its network. Ethereum is an open-source network that protects smart contracts and decentralized apps from hackers and third parties. With Ethereum, several developers have successfully built and developed their apps, games, and so on.

Additionally, Big Eyes set the stage for smart contracts in blockchain technology. A smart chain enables parties to set the terms of their agreements without relying on a third party for the execution of the laid-down conditions. The Ether (ETH) token is used to pay transaction fees so that users and developers can access all the benefits of the network.

Polkadot (DOT): Guaranteed interoperability and a dependable security system

Polkadot (DOT) is a network that allows interactions between several blockchains. It is an open-source platform that facilitates interoperability between permissionless networks, oracles, and public and private chains. Polkadot is often referred to as a Layer-0 meta-protocol that functions as an underlying network for layer-1 blockchains.

With Polkadot, these blockchains exchange information and share their distinct features with the assurance of a strong security system. In addition, the Polkadot (DOT) token serves three primary functions which include governance, bonding, and staking.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

