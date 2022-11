Remembrance Day 2023: A comprehensive guide to memorial services taking place

By Betty Henderson • 11 November 2022 • 16:28

Groups across Spain are marking Remembrance Sunday with Memorial Services

Groups across Spain are preparing to mark Armistice Day which took place yesterday. Here we take a look at the memorial services taking place this Remembrance Sunday, on November 13. You can pay tribute to brave servicemen and women from throughout history at any of these English-language services.

Almería:

Mojacar Royal British Legion Memorial Service- 9:30am at Mojacar open air Chapel, Mojacar

Axarquía:

St George’s Church English Cemetery Malaga Memorial Service – 11.00am at St George’s Church, Malaga

Nerja Royal British Legion Memorial Service- 11:30am at Al Andalus Hotel, Maro

Benajarafe Royal British Legion Memorial Service- 11:30am at Restaurant Puerto Niza, Benjarafe

Costa Blanca North:

Benidorm Royal British Legion Memorial Service- 10am at Bar Why Not, Benidorm

Javea Royal British Legion Memorial Service- 2pm at Fisherman’s Church, Javea

Gandia Royal British Legion Memorial Service- 11:30am Rafol de Salem Town Hall, Rafol de Salem

Costa Blanca South:

Orihuela Royal British Legion Memorial Service with RBL Band- 10:30am at Capilla de las Mil Palmeras, Mil Palmeras

Alicante Royal British Legion Memorial Service and Parade- 10:45am at Remembrance Garden Castalla International, Alicante

Murcia Royal British Legion Memorial Service- 12pm at the Los Palacios Memorial Garden (A Sector) Camposol, Murcia

Pinoso Royal British Legion Memorial Service and Parade- 9:20am at Teatro Auditorio Emilio Martinez Saez for service at 9:45am at Iglesia parroquial de San Pedro, Pinoso

Torrevieja Royal British Legion Last Post Service- 5pm at Jam4You, San Luis

Gran Alacant and La Marina Royal British Legion Memorial Service- 12:45pm at Plaza Mayor, Santa Pola

Costa del Sol:

Mijas Costa Royal British Legion Memorial Service- 10.30am for 11.00am at Salon Varietes, Fuengirola

Cudeca Goldies Memorial Lunch with wartime musical entertainment- 1pm La Vinea Restaurant, Fuengirola

Mallorca:

Mallorca Anglican Church Eucharist Memorial Service- 10:45am at Mallorca Anglican Church, Palma